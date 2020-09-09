Eight development schemes of Bahawalpur division approved

The Divisional Development Working Committee Bahawalpur Wednesday reviewed and approved eight development schemes for Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Divisional Development Working Committee Bahawalpur Wednesday reviewed and approved eight development schemes for Bahawalpur division.

The committee met here at Conference Room of the Commissioner Office under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry.

The meeting was attended by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Jadoon, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Director Development Nousheen Malik, Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad and other officers concerned.

The meeting reviewed and approved eight schemes for Bahawalpur division which included one scheme of Highways Department for Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan each while three for Bahawalnagar. Two schemes of Bahawalpur Development Authority and one of Cholistan Development Authority were also approved in the meeting.