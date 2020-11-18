Eight die, 30 injured in roof collapsed incident at Parachinar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as eight persons were died and 30 injured when roof of a house collapsed during a marriage ceremony at Pewar village of Parachinar area district Kurram on Wednesday.

The roof of the house of (Retd) Sobedar Mir Ghulam Ghundi Khel caved-in and as a result eight persons including six women and two children died and 30 women and children sustained injuries.

The locals, rescue teams and forces reached to the incident place and retrieved the bodies and injured from debris.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital in which the conditions of some were stated critical.