UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Die, 30 Injured In Roof Collapsed Incident At Parachinar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Eight die, 30 injured in roof collapsed incident at Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as eight persons were died and 30 injured when roof of a house collapsed during a marriage ceremony at Pewar village of Parachinar area district Kurram on Wednesday.

The roof of the house of (Retd) Sobedar Mir Ghulam Ghundi Khel caved-in and as a result eight persons including six women and two children died and 30 women and children sustained injuries.

The locals, rescue teams and forces reached to the incident place and retrieved the bodies and injured from debris.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital in which the conditions of some were stated critical.

Related Topics

Injured Marriage Died Parachinar Women From

Recent Stories

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of P ..

24 minutes ago

12th edition of Abu Dhabi Art opens as a virtual f ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

25 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

29 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

29 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.