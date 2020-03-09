Eight die as passenger bus plunges into gorge in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 08 (APP):As many as eight persons were killed and several of others were injured, four of them seriously, when a passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine at Arja in Bagh district of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bagh Hameed Kiyani has said that at least seven of the ill-fated people were found dead on the spot and several others sustained wounds when a Bagh-bound bus fell into the ditch near Arja Bridge.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and injured. The injured were rushed to local hospitals and seriously injured were referred to Islamabad.

The DC said that four of the injured were in critical condition. The police said that the accident occurred due to brake failure.