UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Die As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Gorge In AJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Eight die as passenger bus plunges into gorge in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 08 (APP):As many as eight persons were killed and several of others were injured, four of them seriously, when a passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine at Arja in Bagh district of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bagh Hameed Kiyani has said that at least seven of the ill-fated people were found dead on the spot and several others sustained wounds when a Bagh-bound bus fell into the ditch near Arja Bridge.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and injured. The injured were rushed to local hospitals and seriously injured were referred to Islamabad.

The DC said that four of the injured were in critical condition. The police said that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Islamabad Police Road Jammu Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

34 minutes ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

56 minutes ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

1 hour ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lithuanian FM discuss advancin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.