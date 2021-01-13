UrduPoint.com
Eight Die In Two Separate Incidents Of Gas Accumulation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:04 PM

Eight die in two separate incidents of gas accumulation

At least eight people including women and children died in two separate incidents of gas accumulation in Mansehra and Abbottabad, police and Rescue1122 said on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :At least eight people including women and children died in two separate incidents of gas accumulation in Mansehra and Abbottabad, police and Rescue1122 said on Wednesday.

The first tragic incident occurred on Phool Gulab Road in the vicinity of Mirpur police station here where a man, his wife and three children died of suffocation due to gas accumulation in their room.

Rescue 1122 officials said a man named Muhammad Javed, his wife; Yasmeen and daughters, Maryam (12), Marwa (10) and Aqsa (2) were found dead in their room in morning. They said gas accumulation and deficiency of oxygen caused their death.

Bodies of the deceased were later handed over to the heirs after medico legal formalities. The family belonged to Qalandar Abad and was living on rent in a house on Phool Gulab Road.

The second incident took place in Potha area on the outskirts of Mansehra where a man, his wife and their son died due to gas accumulation in the room.

Police said the man Owais, his wife Misbah and one-month-old child, Hasnain were found dead in their room by the relatives in the morning. Cause of their death was also stated to be gas accumulation that exhausted oxygen in the room.

