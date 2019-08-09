UrduPoint.com
Eight Die In Various Incidents In Faisalabad

Eight people, including three women, were killed in different incidents here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Eight people, including three women, were killed in different incidents here Friday.

A police spokesman said a speedy car overturned near Chak No.209-RB at Canal Road. As result, driver Tariq Ali died on the spot while Muhammad Amjad was injured and shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, youth Asad Ashfaq was killed by his rivals during a scuffle in Baowala, Jhang Road.

In another incident, 25-year-old Maria was electrocuted in City Sammundri police limits.

Separately, 28-yeaer-old Asif Masih, an accused of a narcotics case, died at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he was shifted from Central Jail Faisalabad.

In another incident, 30-year-old Haseeb Mehmood committed suicide over a domestic dispute. Similarly, girl Tabassum also committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic issue in Chak Jhumra.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Afzal was found dead in his room.

An accused, Muhammad Nadeem, shot dead his niece Zarina Bibi in Chak No 424-GB Tandlianwala over a domestic issue. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

