Eight Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Eight die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Eight patients died of COVID-19 while 78 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Thursday that 2,256 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,385 while 18,345 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 177 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 80 at DHQ Hospital and 53 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 760 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

