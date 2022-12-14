Eight die, sixteen injured in Battagram road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and sixteen others badly injured when a van carrying passengers from Thakot to Jambira fell into River Indus, the Deputy Commissioner's Office informed on Wednesday.

The ill-fated van carrying at least 25 passengers was on its way to Jambira from Thakot when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the River Indus near Jambira.

The district administration said the death toll may rise as three to four passengers were still missing, adding that so far eight dead bodies have been retrieved from the waters.

Soon after the incident, an emergency was declared in DHQ Hospital Battagram and RHC Thakot. Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Alai also reached the site of the incident to supervise the rescue and relief operation.