Eight Died, 13 Injured In Killa Saifullah Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least eight people died and 13 others sustained injuries in blast near Jamiat Ulama-e- islam (JUI) election office of Maulana Abdul Wasay from PB-3 in Killa Saifullah district area of Balochistan on Wednesday.
According to Levies sources, the blast was occurred at the Election office of JUI’s candidate Maulana Abdul Wasay in Killa Saifullah district.
As a result, eight people died on the spot while 13 others received injuries.
The bodies and the injured are shifting to the nearby hospital.
The victims identity could not be ascertained so far.
Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned of the entire area and started investigation of nature blast.
