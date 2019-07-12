Eight died after jeep fall into ravine

(@FahadShabbir)

Upper Kohistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight members of same family were killed on Thursday night when jeep fell into ravine.

According to police, as many as 12 members of same family were travelling from Seo to Kamila when their vehicle fell into deep ravine.

Those killed include women and children.

Three injured children and dead bodies are being shifted to district hospital Dasu.

Police said rescue teams were facing difficulties due to darkness and difficult terrain.