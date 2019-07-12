UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Died After Jeep Fall Into Ravine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Eight died after jeep fall into ravine

Upper Kohistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight members of same family were killed on Thursday night when jeep fell into ravine.

According to police, as many as 12 members of same family were travelling from Seo to Kamila when their vehicle fell into deep ravine.

Those killed include women and children.

Three injured children and dead bodies are being shifted to district hospital Dasu.

Police said rescue teams were facing difficulties due to darkness and difficult terrain.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Vehicle Same Women Family From Jeep

Recent Stories

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

49 minutes ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

1 hour ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

1 hour ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

1 hour ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Sibtain ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.