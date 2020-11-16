Eight died, eleven injured in Nowshera road mishap

At least eight people were killed and eleven others sustained injuries when a passenger van skidded off the road and fall into a ditch on Kaka Sahib Road in Nowshera district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed and eleven others sustained injuries when a passenger van skidded off the road and fall into a ditch on Kaka Sahib Road in Nowshera district on Monday.

Police and rescue workers said the van (P-2362), carrying passengers from Kaka Sahib to Nowshera Cantt fell into a ditch after its driver, Usman, son of Taj Muhammad lost control of the vehicle due to over speed on slippery road.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured to Nowshera Medical Complex.

The hospital sources said initially five passengers died of their injuries while later three more succumbed to their wounds carrying the number of dead to eight.

The dead included two women, the hospital sources said adding eleven people including children and women were under treatment.