Eight Died, Five Rescued In Building Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Eight died, five rescued in building collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :At least eight people including three female kids have been died while five others were dug out alive from the rubble after a building collapsed at main bazaar near Qanwan Chowk, here on Tuesday evening.

According to Rescue-1122, a dilapidated building collapsed near Qanwan Chowk. Resultantly, over 12 persons including five female kids got stranded in the collapsed building.

The Rescue-1122, recovered eight persons including three female kids and shifted them to hospital.

However, hospital sources informed that eight people including three female kids, two boys, two woman and another man, died in the mishap.

Those died were identified as Nimra Umer (12), Anam Umer (6), Hassan Umer (13), Umme Habiba (1), Zahid Umer ( 40), Anwar Umer (60), Ghafooran Bibi (60) and Shafi Muhammad (54).

The injured included: Aneel Sardar, Azim, Saqib, M Shafiq and sheeraz, said DHQ hospital sources.

As many as 12 ambulances of Rescue 1122, two rescue vehicular and over 50 rescuers were participating in the rescue operation till the filing of the story.

