Eight Drowned In Ten Days

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:32 PM

Eight drowned in ten days

As many as eight persons were drowned in river and local canals during the last ten days in Sialkot district here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as eight persons were drowned in river and local canals during the last ten days in Sialkot district here.

While talking to media here on Wednesday, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid said that the incidents of drowning were increasing day by day,adding that he urged parents to keep their children at home and not allow them to swim,bath in rivers, canals and water channels.

More Stories From Pakistan

