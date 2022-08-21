Eight drug dealers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight drug dealers and recovered 3.2 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Saqib and recovered 1.5 kg of drug from his possession.

Similarly,Bani police held Nabeel Raza and recovered 560 grams of charas from his possession.

While, R.A Bazaar police nabbed Asim and recovered 300 grams of charas from his custody.

Morgah police recovered 280 grams of charas from accused Kamran.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police arrested Ashiq and recovered 320 grams from charas from his possession and same police recovered 300 grams of hashish from accused Zakir Hussain, while Ratta Amral police recovered 118 grams of charas from accused Amjad Hussain and same quantity of charas recovered from accused Muhammad Nazir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the crackdown against drug dealers will be continued.