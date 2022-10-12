Eight drug peddlers arrested, 21 kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested 8 alleged drug dealers by conducting raids in different areas and recovered more than 21 kg of hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of various police stations including PS Saddar, PS Abbasnagar, PS Anaitian, PS Head Rajkan, and PS Musafir Khana conducted a raid at dens and arrested eight alleged drug pushers.

The police recovered more than 21 kilograms of hashish from their possession. The police have lodged cases against the accused.

Further probe was underway.