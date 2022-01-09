Eight drug peddlers arrested, narcotics seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Capital City Police in separate actions here Sunday, arrested eight drug smugglers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said that during the actions taken in the limits of Chamkani, Khazana, Daudzai and Regi areas, police have arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered from from them 3Kg hashish and 875gm ice-drug.

The arrested were identified as Zahid Ali, Saleh Mohammad, Sadiq, Shahid, Bilal, Irfan, Noor Rehman and Ehsan.

Cases have been registered against the accused in respective police stations and further investigation was underway.