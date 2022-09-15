Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested eight accused besides recovering 3,365 grams charras and15 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Ayaz for having 1,690 grams charras while Morgah police arrested Azeem with 1,130 grams charras.

In other raids, Gangmandi, Pirwadhai, Dhamial, Bani and R.A.Bazar police arrested Ashfaq, Zahid, Sameer, Rashid, Shehriyar,Umair and recovered 815 grams charras and 15 liters liquor.

Meanwhile, Murree and Wah Cantt police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) namely Faizan and Akhtar, wanted in cases registered in 2020 and 2022.

He said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and POs, he added.