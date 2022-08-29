UrduPoint.com

Eight Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held; Drugs, Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The district police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday arrested eight accused besides recovering 4,045 grams narcotics, six bottles of liquor and 20 beer tins from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Mumtaz for having 1100 grams charras while New Town police rounded up Allahrakha and recovered 1380 grams charras.

The Murree police held two bootleggers namely Kamran Hussain and Imran Shehzad with six liquor bottles and 20 tins of beer.

In other raids, Sadiqabad, Chakri, and Gujar Khan police rounded up Ghulam Kabir with 310 grams charras, Muhammad Fayyaz with 640 grams charras, Arslan Javed for having 615 grams charras and Muhammad Mansha with 110 grams heroin.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all the suspects and further investigations were underway.

The Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police to accelerate ongoing operations against the drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Murree Arslan Sadiqabad Gujar Khan All From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

2 minutes ago
 IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speech ..

IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speeches

15 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

47 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

47 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.