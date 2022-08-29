Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The district police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday arrested eight accused besides recovering 4,045 grams narcotics, six bottles of liquor and 20 beer tins from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Mumtaz for having 1100 grams charras while New Town police rounded up Allahrakha and recovered 1380 grams charras.

The Murree police held two bootleggers namely Kamran Hussain and Imran Shehzad with six liquor bottles and 20 tins of beer.

In other raids, Sadiqabad, Chakri, and Gujar Khan police rounded up Ghulam Kabir with 310 grams charras, Muhammad Fayyaz with 640 grams charras, Arslan Javed for having 615 grams charras and Muhammad Mansha with 110 grams heroin.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all the suspects and further investigations were underway.

The Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police to accelerate ongoing operations against the drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.