Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers have arrested eight accused besides recovering 100 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor and over 1500 grams charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah police held a liquor supplier namely Munawar and recovered 90 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor.

In other raids, Pirwadhai, Westridge, Jatli, Chakri, Murree and Bani police netted Suleman, Fayyaz, Asad, Tahir Ishaq, Zaman, Yasir and Asif and recovered over 1500 grams charras and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.