Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Tuesday arrested eight accused besides recovering 1760 grams charras, 23 liters liquor and three liquor bottles from their possession

A police spokesperson said that Rawat police held a drug peddler namely Saqib Ali and recovered 1230 grams charras from his possession.

Naseerabad, Jatli, New Town, Sadiqabad, Rawat, Kahuta and Pakhwari police held Atlas with 240 grams charras, Mohib ulhusnain with 290 grams charras, Zaka for having five liters liquor, Adeel with three liters liquor, Kamran for possessing 10 liters liquor, Ethesham ul Haq for having 10 liters liquor and Amir on recovery of three bottles of liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

