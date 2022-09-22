UrduPoint.com

Eight Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held; Drugs, Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested eight accused and recovered 1530 grams charras and 26 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, R A Bazaar, Gujar Khan, City and Race Course police held Albert, Mehwish, Danish, Nazakat, Rehan, Rashid, Hamza Shehzad and Danish Raza and recovered 1530 grams charras and 26 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan All From Race

Recent Stories

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

6 minutes ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

3 hours ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.