Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested eight accused and recovered 1530 grams charras and 26 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, R A Bazaar, Gujar Khan, City and Race Course police held Albert, Mehwish, Danish, Nazakat, Rehan, Rashid, Hamza Shehzad and Danish Raza and recovered 1530 grams charras and 26 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.