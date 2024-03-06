Eight Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested eight accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested eight accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Ahmed for having 1060 grams charras while another accused, Asif was netted with five liters liquor.
Kahuta police rounded up Asad with 40 liquor bottles.
Pirwadhai police arrested Tariq for having 540 grams charras and Rawat police held an accused namely Faisal for carrying 520 grams charras.
Taxila police nabbed Shehzad and recovered 10 liters liquor.
Similarly, Airport police arrested Abdul Matlab for possessing eight liters liquor.
Westridge police in their operation arrested Iqtadar and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Saddar Wah police also recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of Amjad.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Two more women become members of KP assembly
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents
Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more women become members of KP assembly6 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university19 minutes ago
-
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in19 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore19 minutes ago
-
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar19 minutes ago
-
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day22 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber22 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sharif, India21 minutes ago
-
CCRI Multan's Bt Cyto 547 tops Punjab in national coordinated varietal trials 202344 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted; five arrested44 minutes ago
-
Pak Science Foundation invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 202444 minutes ago