Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested eight accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that New Town police held Ahmed for having 1060 grams charras while another accused, Asif was netted with five liters liquor.

Kahuta police rounded up Asad with 40 liquor bottles.

Pirwadhai police arrested Tariq for having 540 grams charras and Rawat police held an accused namely Faisal for carrying 520 grams charras.

Taxila police nabbed Shehzad and recovered 10 liters liquor.

Similarly, Airport police arrested Abdul Matlab for possessing eight liters liquor.

Westridge police in their operation arrested Iqtadar and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Saddar Wah police also recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of Amjad.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.