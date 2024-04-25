Eight Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested eight accused besides recovering over 2980 grams charras, 670 grams heroin, 21 liters liquor, a 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Rawat police held Aziz Ahmed for having 1150 grams charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Muneeb with 1250 grams charras.
An Ashfaq was sent behind the bars for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.
R.A.Bazar police netted Danish for possessing 670 grams heroin while Taxila police arrested Ghulam Hussain with 570 grams charras.
Rawat, City and Civil Lines police held Javed, Shah Zaib, Asad and Numan and recovered 21 liters liquor from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
