Eight Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Weapon Holders Held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on Friday arrested eight accused besides recovering 1040 grams narcotics, 10 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held a drug peddler namely Sheraz and recovered 1320 grams charras while Civil Lines police rounded up Zubair for having 20 liters liquor.

Similarly, Kalar Syedan police arrested Faisal and Alam Khan for carrying two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Pirwadhai police netted two accused identified as Kakay Khan and Irfan and recovered 210 grams charras and 10 liters liquor.

Morgah and Taxila police arrested Zulfiqar with 260 grams charras and Jameel Ahmed with 250 grams charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.

