Eight drug peddlers held in a crackdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Dera Police on Thursday arrested eight drug peddlers during the crackdown against drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan, Cantt, Dera Town, and City police stations.

According to the details, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, police teams conducted raids against the drug dealers.

SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Khanzada Khan, while carrying out operations against the drug dealers, recovered 600 grams of hashish and 415 grams of ice from the possession of Sharifullah son of Barkatullah resident of Wanda Umar Khan, and arrested the accused.

During the patrolling, SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan recovered 1800 grams of hashish from the possession of Khalid s/o Tahir Hussain r/o Dinpur and arrested him.

Similarly, SHO City Khabab Wali Baloch, while carrying out successful operations against drug dealers, recovered 307 grams of ice from Fakhrul Amin s/o Muhammad r/o Faqirabad, and 99 grams heroin from Mohammad Asif s/o Muhammad Hanif r/o Garhi Sadozai and arrested them.

During another action city police arrested two more drug peddlers and recovered 377 grams of ice and 160 grams of hashish from their possession.

Dera Town police arrested two drug dealers and recovered 266 grams of ice and 361 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Police registered separate cases in different police stations against the accused and started further investigation.