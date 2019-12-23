Eight drug peddlers nabbed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ):The district police arrested eight drug peddlers and seized contraband from different areas during last 24 hours.

According to police here on Monday,Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted raid and arrested a dealer Shehbaz and seized 10 litre liquor from his possession.

Gulberg police arrested Mohsin and recovered 15 litres liquor from Metropor chowk,Saddar police Tandlianwala held Ilyas and Umar Daraz and recovered 20 litres wine from their possession.

Madina town police apprehended Sheven with 15 litres wine,while Terkhani police held Naveed, Falak Sher and Saif and recovered 400 grams,340 grams and 380 grams charas respectively.

Separate cases were registered.