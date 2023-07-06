Eight drug peddlers netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight accused on recovery of over three kg charras and 26 liters liquor.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Bani, Taxila, Rattaamral, R.A.

Bazar, Airport and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and held Farhana Imtiaz, a female drug peddler, Amir Arshad, Shehzad Ali, Umar Ali, Muhammad Adeel, Faisal, Fazeel and Shezan and recovered over three kg charras and 26 litres liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.