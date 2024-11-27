Eight drug peddlers netted

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Saddar police netted eight alleged drug pushers and recovered 15-kg hashish from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday, acting on tip-off, the team conducted raids at dens in different localities and arrested eight drug peddlers,besides recovering 15-kg hashish from them.

Police launched investigation.