Eight Drug Peddlers Netted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Saddar police netted eight alleged drug pushers and recovered 15-kg hashish from their possession.
Police said on Wednesday, acting on tip-off, the team conducted raids at dens in different localities and arrested eight drug peddlers,besides recovering 15-kg hashish from them.
Police launched investigation.
