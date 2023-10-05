Open Menu

Eight Drug Peddlers Netted With Seven Kg Charras

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Eight drug peddlers netted with seven kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight accused on recovery of over seven kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held Suleman for having 1600 grams charras while Saddar Wah Police netted Imtiaz on recovery of 1450 grams charras.

Westridge police recovered 1360 grams charras from the possession of Azeem and Bani police seized 1100 and 460 grams charras from the possession of Saif Naeem and Yasir.

Taxila and Waris Khan police held Ahmed and Rizwan and recovered 1065 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

