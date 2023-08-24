Open Menu

Eight Drug Pushers Held

Published August 24, 2023

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested eight drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers, City Bhakkar police during different raids arrested three drug peddlers identified as Yasir Suleman, Muhammad Shehbaz and Faheem Raza and recovered 212 bottles/liters of liquor and 1.

8 kg hashish from their possession.

Sarai Mahajir police arrested Manoor Abbas wanted in several robbery incidents and recovered cash from his possession.

The same police arrested two notorious drug dealers identified as Muhammad Javed and Naveed Shah and recovered 1.7 kg of hashish from their possession.

Bahl police arrested Muhammad Bilal, etc., and recovered Rs 5000 from their possession.

