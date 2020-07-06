Eight drug pushers held with 8kg Hashish

Vehari police have arrested eight drug pushers and recovered over 8.3 kilogram of Hashish and 82 litres of liquor from their possession, police said on Monday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Vehari police have arrested eight drug pushers and recovered over 8.3 kilogram of Hashish and 82 litres of liquor from their possession, police said on Monday.

Operations launched on the orders of DPO Ehsaanullah Chauhan also resulted in the arrest of six more offenders for keeping illegal weapons. Two rifles and four pistols were recovered from their possession, police said.