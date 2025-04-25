Eight drug suppliers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested eight drug suppliers and recovered drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Friday.

According to police spokesman,

Cantt Police recovered 1.9 kg drugs from lady drug supplier Farah Bilal. The accused revealed that “she was supplying drugs to various educational institutions”.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni Police held Isa and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession.

While, Taxila Police recovered 1.4 kg drugs from Bashir.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 1.

4 kg drugs from two drug suppliers Anwar Hayat and Ishaq.

R.A Bazzar Police recovered 800 grams of drugs from Ghalib.

Waris Khan Police recovered 640 grams of drugs from Adnan.

Wah Cantt Police recovered 542 grams of hashish from Shams.

Police have registered cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. City Police Officer (CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated performance of police teams and said that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence. He said that all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs.