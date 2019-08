Eight DSPs transferred

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday transfer/posting of eight DSPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday transfer/posting of eight DSPs.

According to a notification, DSP Munawar Ahmad has been transferred and posted as SDPO New Multan, Multan.

DSP Azhar Raza Gillani as SDPO Mumtazabad Multan, DSP Ijaz Hussain Bokhari as SDPO Kot Adu Muzaffar Garh, DSP Ghazanfar Abbas as SDPO Chobara Layah, DSP Malik Tariq Mehboob as SDPO Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi, DSP Abdul Ghafoor as SDPO Sadar Chakwal, DSP Muhmmad Anwar as SDPO Sahiwal Sargodha and DSP Tanveer Ahmad Bhatti as DSP Headquarters Pakpattan.