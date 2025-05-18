Eight Engineers from Balochistan depart for Argentina under Reko Diq training initiative

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Under the educational development initiative of the Reko Diq Project, eight engineers hailing from various regions of Balochistan have departed for Argentina to participate in an 18-month international training program.

The program, known as the International Graduate Development Program, is being run in collaboration with Barrick Gold Corporation and will take place at the Veladero Project in Argentina, said a news release.

This initiative underscores Reko Diq Mining Company’s commitment to empowering local youth through access to world-class education and professional training. The company aims to transform these young professionals into valuable assets for the nation and enable them to play a significant role in the future operations of the Reko Diq Project.

This is not the first time such an opportunity has been provided.

In the 2023–24 phase of the same program, two groups comprising 9 to 10 engineers were sent to receive hands-on mining training at Barrick’s facilities in Argentina and Zambia.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the Reko Diq Project expressed confidence that the practical experience offered by this training will equip these engineers with the skills and understanding of advanced, globally recognized mining operations. They added that such programs are a vital step in aligning Pakistan’s mining workforce with international standards and preparing them for leadership roles in the sector.

The Reko Diq initiative continues to serve as a milestone in integrating local talent into the global mining industry, while also contributing to the long-term socioeconomic development of Balochistan.