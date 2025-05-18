- Home
- Pakistan
- Eight Engineers from Balochistan depart for Argentina under Reko Diq training initiative
Eight Engineers From Balochistan Depart For Argentina Under Reko Diq Training Initiative
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Under the educational development initiative of the Reko Diq Project, eight engineers hailing from various regions of Balochistan have departed for Argentina to participate in an 18-month international training program.
The program, known as the International Graduate Development Program, is being run in collaboration with Barrick Gold Corporation and will take place at the Veladero Project in Argentina, said a news release.
This initiative underscores Reko Diq Mining Company’s commitment to empowering local youth through access to world-class education and professional training. The company aims to transform these young professionals into valuable assets for the nation and enable them to play a significant role in the future operations of the Reko Diq Project.
This is not the first time such an opportunity has been provided.
In the 2023–24 phase of the same program, two groups comprising 9 to 10 engineers were sent to receive hands-on mining training at Barrick’s facilities in Argentina and Zambia.
Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the Reko Diq Project expressed confidence that the practical experience offered by this training will equip these engineers with the skills and understanding of advanced, globally recognized mining operations. They added that such programs are a vital step in aligning Pakistan’s mining workforce with international standards and preparing them for leadership roles in the sector.
The Reko Diq initiative continues to serve as a milestone in integrating local talent into the global mining industry, while also contributing to the long-term socioeconomic development of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Southern districts beautiful than Switzerland; peace crucial for development: Governor Kundi1 minute ago
-
Eight Engineers from Balochistan depart for Argentina under Reko Diq training initiative1 minute ago
-
Anti-Dengue campaign intensifies in Haripur district11 minutes ago
-
One dies, four injured as car hits tractor-trolley11 minutes ago
-
Glaciers preservation conference in Tajikistan to raise awareness for Climate Change: Ambassador Sah ..11 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue can trigger nuclear war: British Parliament report11 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested, 10 stolen bikes seized11 minutes ago
-
Two women injured11 minutes ago
-
Murtaza pays tribute to PAF commander at Kalabagh airbase on victory over India21 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq dismisses two officers over links with drug dealer, murder accused31 minutes ago
-
Seven injured over land dispute41 minutes ago
-
Heatwave continues in Lahore41 minutes ago