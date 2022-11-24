Eight Excise police officials injured in firing by smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A constable of Excise police Mardan on Thursday got seriously injured and seven others received minor injuries when drug smugglers opened fire at two vehicles of the Excise police during the chase.

According to the Excise police spokesman, the Excise police had received information that a large amount of drugs would be smuggled from Balochistan to Swat, for which two teams were formed to foil the smuggling bid.

He said that when a suspicious vehicle was signaled to stop near Ismailia interchange they tried to run away, adding that when Excise police started chasing the vehicle, the armed smugglers, on two other vehicles escorting another one loaded with drugs, shot at the tyres of Excise mobile vehicles.

Resultantly, the drivers of two police vehicles lost control and steered off the road.

The injured policemen were rushed to hospital while a case was registered against unknown persons and a search operation was initiated.