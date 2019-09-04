Eight Factories Causing Environmental Pollution Sealed
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:49 PM
The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab sealed eight factories for causing environmental pollution in the provincial capital
Deputy Director EPD Ali Ijaz said on Wednesday that the factories were polluting the environment and were a cause of air and water pollution.
The factories include Canal Marble, Ayesha Woolen, Hino Pak Showroom, Avanceon Service Provider, Pharmaceutical Company, Siddiq Steel Mill, Intizar Steel Rerolling Mill Ahmed Town and Faqeer Ahmed Steel Mill Unit 2 Ahmed Town Mominpura.
Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan appreciated the successful operation of EPD team and said such operations would remain continue against elements causing environmental pollution.