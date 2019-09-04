UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Factories Causing Environmental Pollution Sealed

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:49 PM

Eight factories causing environmental pollution sealed

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab sealed eight factories for causing environmental pollution in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab sealed eight factories for causing environmental pollution in the provincial capital.

Deputy Director EPD Ali Ijaz said on Wednesday that the factories were polluting the environment and were a cause of air and water pollution.

The factories include Canal Marble, Ayesha Woolen, Hino Pak Showroom, Avanceon Service Provider, Pharmaceutical Company, Siddiq Steel Mill, Intizar Steel Rerolling Mill Ahmed Town and Faqeer Ahmed Steel Mill Unit 2 Ahmed Town Mominpura.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan appreciated the successful operation of EPD team and said such operations would remain continue against elements causing environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Company

Recent Stories

PBIF demands single digit interest rate: Mian Zahi ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange opens new branch in Hor Al An ..

29 minutes ago

Provincial Health Services Academy celebrates 20th ..

50 seconds ago

Turkey Moves Over 40,000 Syrian Refugees From Ista ..

52 seconds ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime ..

53 seconds ago

Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till Sep ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.