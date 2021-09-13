UrduPoint.com

Eight Factories Sealed For Causing Environmental Pollution In Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:19 PM

In compliance with the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz, the district administration Khyber Monday sealed eight factories over release of dangerous chemical substances causing environmental pollution and posing threat to living beings

In a joint operation conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Department, Industry and district administration Khyber in the areas of tehsil Bara and inspected 17 steel mills, rolling mills, and other factories.

In a joint operation conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Department, Industry and district administration Khyber in the areas of tehsil Bara and inspected 17 steel mills, rolling mills, and other factories.

The teams sealed eight units over violating the code of conduct for maintaining a healthy environment.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Akhtar taking notice of the public complaints constituted the teams and assigned them to visit industrial areas and identified the factories causing environmental pollution.

He urged factory-owners to ensure proper disposing of waste of their units otherwise they would face stern actions as per laws.

