Eight Faint After Consuming Toxic Milk In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight members of a family became unconscious after consuming toxic milk in the limits of Khurrianwala police area late Wednesday night.
According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place in a village Chota Rasoolpura, Jarranwala road where members of the house consumed tainted milk and fell unconscious.
Those affected included-- Asma, Saima, Naziran Bibi, Shazia Noor, Alisha, Saim Raza,Shahroz and others.They were shifted to Allied hospital.