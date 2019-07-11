Eight faint after consuming toxic milk in Faisalabad

:Eight members of a family became unconscious after consuming toxic milk in the limits of Khurrianwala police area late Wednesday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight members of a family became unconscious after consuming toxic milk in the limits of Khurrianwala police area late Wednesday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place in a village Chota Rasoolpura, Jarranwala road where members of the house consumed tainted milk and fell unconscious.

Those affected included-- Asma, Saima, Naziran Bibi, Shazia Noor, Alisha, Saim Raza,Shahroz and others.They were shifted to Allied hospital.