Eight Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officers reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reshuffled eight officers to improve their departmental performance.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that Director General (HR) FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhary had also issued notification for transfer and posting of eight officers.

Giving some details, he said that General Manager (GM) Operation Ghulam Farooq was appointed as GM Commercial & Customer Services while GM FESCO Rana Muhammad Ayub was appointed as GM Operation.

Similarly, Superintending Engineer (SE) Operation Jhang Circle Faisal Raza Marth was appointed as Chief Engineer Planning & Design whereas Project Director Construction Muhammad Saeed as Chief Engineer Technical Services, Superintending Engineer Operation Second Circle Muhammad Waqas Baig as Project Director Construction, Director (S&I) Muhammad Afzal as Superintending Engineer Operation Jhang Circle, Director (S&D) Muhammad Ameer Khan as Superintending Engineer Operation Second Circle and Deputy Director Material Muhammad Iqbal Javaid as Deputy Director (S&D). These officers also took charge of their new offices and started official work also, he added.