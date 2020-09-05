Eight fall unconscious due to gas leakage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as eight workers of a local bakery got unconscious due to gas leakage near here at Sheikhupura Road.

Rescue 1122 said on Saturday that due to some leakage gas filled the kitchen of a local bakery, situated near Misaqul Mall, while exhaust fan was also out of order.

As a result, eight workers including Owais (32), Sajjad (23), Tayyab (23), Talha Akbar (23), Jabaran (21), Abid (24), Faizan (27) and Haidar (23) became unconscious.

On receiving information Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided medical assistance to the affectees who were stated to be out of danger.