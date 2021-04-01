UrduPoint.com
Eight Family Members Including Women, Children Killed In Car Accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Eight members of a family including three women and three children were killed after their car collided head on with a truck at Luddan road, here on Thursday.

The car was travelling from Luddan to Lahore when it collided with a truck approaching from opposite direction and entangled beneth the truck.

All the eight family members died in the mishap.

Rescuers had to cut the body of the car to retrieve the bodies of the decased persons.

A woman had her eight-month old baby in her lap when her body was retrieved. Both were dead.

The dead also included a couple and their three children.

Bodies of all the dead have been shifted to THQ hospital Burewala.

Assistant commissioner Omar Farooq said that the accident seemed to have occurred due to high speed.

Police have started the investigation.

