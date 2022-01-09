UrduPoint.com

Eight Family Members Injured In Gas Explosion: Rescue 1122

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as eight family members were injured in an explosion due to gas leakage at a house in Bangash Colony area here Sunday, All the injured were shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the gas explosion occurred on the upper floor of the house, that led the roof and wall of the house collapsed and left the house inmates submerged under the wreck.

Rescue 1122 teams rescued eight people, including four children and two women, who were affected by the gas explosion and shifted them to Holy Family Hospital.

However, the condition of two of the injured was reported to be critical.

