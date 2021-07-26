Eight farmers booked over water theft

The Irrigation Task force teams caught eight farmers over water theft charges here in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Irrigation Task force teams caught eight farmers over water theft charges here in the district.

According to Irrigation authorities on Monday their teams conducted raids in the areas of Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Aqil Shah,Naseerpur Kalan and caught farmers Shabbir, Shah Nawaz, Ramzan, Gulzar and others while they were stealing water from the canals.

Later, the accused were handed over to the police and cases were registered against them.

An official said the Irrigation and Agriculture departments will continue action against those involved in stealing water.