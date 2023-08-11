Open Menu

Eight Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Eight farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :An irrigation task-force team caught eight farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the teams of the Irrigation Department conducted raids in various areas of the districts including Ghilapur, Bhabrah villages and caught Aslam, Habib, Umar Hayyat, Faheem, Nawaz and others who were stealing water from canals.

On the report of the irrigation team, police registered cases against the water pilferers.

