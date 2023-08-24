Eight fertilizer dealer booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Eight persons were arrested for selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the Price Control Magistrates conducted raids at Hujjan village,Khan Muhammad Wala,Chak no 151 NB,Sillanwali including various areas and found Khalid Mahmood,Liaquat,Asad,Amir Sohail and others selling Urea fertilizer at high rates at their shops.

The price control magistrates got registered cases against the dealers in concerned police station.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that none would be allowed to exploit the farmers and the sale of fertilizer at recommended prices would be ensured.