Eight fertilizer dealers held over hoarding fertilizer, 5800 fertilizer bags recovered

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Agriculture department in its ongoing crackdown against fertilizer hoarders held eight dealers over selling fertilizers on Tuesday early morning.

According to Agriculture department spokesman, the crackdown has launched under the supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture Kot Addu, in line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza.

Deputy Director Agriculture Shabeer Khan kashgori carried out operation at kot Addu and recovered 5800 bags of fertilizer stocked by the dealers.

The team also caught eight fertilizer dealers and handed over to local police.

The police registered case against eight dealers namely Iqbal traders,Ehsan fertilizers,Waleed Dealers,Jameel Fertilizers,Shamshaad Fetilizers,Khaleel Fertilizers ,Mushtaq Traders and Ameer Fertilizers and claimed to recover 5800 stocked bags of fertilizers from their possessions.

Deputy Director agriculture said that growers were backbone in country's economy and added that providing relief and fertilizers on fixed rates to them was top priority.

He further said that raids were being made against fertilizer hoarders across the district as those involved in looting the growers didn't deserve any tolerance.