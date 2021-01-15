Eight filling stations sealed in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Eight out of 11 filling stations were sealed while three were cleared during raids conducted by different departments in connection with ongoing crackdown against sale of smuggled petrol in Kot Addu.

Customs,Civil Defense and Industries departments officials along with police carried out the raids wherein eight pumps were sealed.

These included : Lalpir Petroleum Service, Sargani Petroleum Service, Mohsin Bokhari Petroleum Service, Mehr Petroleum Service, Ghazanfar Petroleum Service, Majid Filling Station, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Filling Station and Al Murtaza Filling Station.

Muhammad, Salman and Karwan Petroleum Services were cleared as they possessed the required documents.