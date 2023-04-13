Eight FIRs registered against Murad Saeed: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Murad Saeed after the Capital Police and the FIA submitted their reports regarding cases against him.

The Islamabad Police informed the court that eight first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the petitioner, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said no case against Murad Saeed was pending with it.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir disposed of the case after the reports were submitted to the bench.