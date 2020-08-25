UrduPoint.com
Eight Flour Mills Sealed In Multan

Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

District administration launched a grand operation against flour mills on orders of deputy commissioner Amir Khattak and sealed eight of them on charge of hoarding wheat here on Tuesday

Thousands of Maunds of wheat found stored there was seized and handed over to food department, says an official release issued here.

The flour mills sealed included United flour mills, Ibrar flour mills, and Green flour mills in Qadir Pur Raan, Sindhu flour mills at Makhdoom Rasheed, besides Al-Khair flour mills and Saifal flour mills near Chowk Naag Shah. Moreover, Yousuf flour mills at Mauza Lutf Abad, in tahsil Shuja Abad, and Ghareeb Nawaz flour mills in tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala were also sealed and two persons were taken into custody.

Four official teams led by assistant commissioners Shahzad Mehboob, Ms.

Abida Fareed, Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Zubair accompanying officials from Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE),police, special branch, food and other departments conducted raids at flour mills in Multan Sadar, City, Shuja Abad and Jalalpur Pirwala areas respectively.

DC Khatak said that no flour mills would be allowed to hoard wheat. He said that 20-kg flour bags were being provided to the people at Rs 860 per bag.

DC asked people to contact him in case of any complaint regarding price adding those involved in profiteering would not be spared.

He said that government was spending millions of Rupees on providing subsidized wheat to the millers adding that flour mills in Multan district were getting 7000 wheat bags, each weighing 100 kilogram, on a daily basis.

