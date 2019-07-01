UrduPoint.com
Eight Food Factories Sealed In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Eight food factories sealed in South Punjab

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday sealed eight food factories in South Punjab districts after these were found violating food safety provisions in total disregard to human health

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday sealed eight food factories in South Punjab districts after these were found violating food safety provisions in total disregard to human health.

PFA spokesman said that under the supervision of Director Operations Shahzad Magsi, food safety teams of PFA sealed two pickle factories in Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, including Fresh Achar factory and Shalimar Achar factory after they were found to have pickle having fungus and many pests and lizards around in food processing area, besides use of chemical drums, fake labels and others.

Two spice factories including Mamta Foods and Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz Foods were sealed in Multan on charge of no medical of workers, adulterated spices, substandard storage and poor cleanliness besides not following guidelines conveyed earlier.

PFA also sealed a soda water plant and mango flavour drink factory at Kot Mithan and Lodhran on fake labeling, artificial sweeteners, and wash room in processing area.

A salt grinding unit was sealed in Muzaffargarh on charge of mis-branding, wrong labeling, poor cleanliness and sale of non-iodized salt.

An ice lolly unit was also sealed in Muzaffargarh on absence of water filter, use of substandard colours, unclean utensils, absence of medical of workers and license.

Moreover, a number of other food outlets were sealed in Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Bahawalnagar and a sum of Rs 226,000 was imposed as fine on violators.

