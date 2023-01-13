Eight food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fines on eight food points and two persons were booked for violating authority's rules on Friday.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids on three sweets shops, two chicken shops, one milk shop, one godown and a grocery shop in the division and imposed fines amounting to Rs134,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and not following previous notices.

Meanwhile, food safety team also got registered cases against two persons for making fake Desi Ghee in block 20 and society colony police station.

The PFA team also discarded 130 litres cold drinks, 80 litres adulterated milk and 5 kg sweets while serving 72 notices were to owners of food points for selling substandard and unhygienic food in the division.

The PFA appealed that citizens should contact food safety Helpline 1223 to register their complaints about unhygienic food.